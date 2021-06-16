China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission

June 16, 2021

Photo taken with mobile phone on June 16, 2021 shows a press conference on the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

JIUQUAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission aims to conduct in-orbit verification of major technologies in China's space station construction and operation, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Wednesday.

The technologies to be tested include those concerning the astronauts' long-term stay, recycling and life support system, supply of space materials, extravehicular activities and operations, as well as in-orbit maintenance, said Ji Qiming, assistant to the director of the CMSA, at a press conference.

The Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship will be launched at 9:22 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Ji said.

This will be the first manned mission during the construction of China's space station, he said.

