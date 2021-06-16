China unveils Shenzhou-12 astronauts for space station construction

Xinhua) 09:09, June 16, 2021

This undated photo shows Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo who will carry out the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission. (Photo by Xu Bu/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will carry out the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission, and Nie will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference Wednesday.

This will be the first manned mission during the construction of China's space station, said Ji Qiming, director assistant of the CMSA.

Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will be the backup crew, Ji said.

