Home>>
China launches cargo craft for space station supply, refueling mission
(Xinhua) 09:56, May 31, 2021
China launched the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-2 on Saturday, which successfully docked with the space station core module Tianhe on Sunday. What has Tianzhou-2 brought to the space? What is the significance of Tianzhou-2 for the construction of China's space station? Find out more in this video.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New advances inspire China's deep space exploration
- China's space station designers extend its in-orbit life
- Li Keqiang, Wang Huning watch launch of core module of China's space station
- China successfully launches core module for its space station, kicking off intense construction phase
- Commentary: China's space station to house more int'l cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.