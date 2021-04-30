Li Keqiang, Wang Huning watch launch of core module of China's space station

Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Wang Huning, both also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, watch the launch of the core module of China's space station at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2021. China on Thursday sent into space the core module of its space station, kicking off a series of key launch missions that aim to complete the construction of the station by the end of next year. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

