Former serf in Tibet embraces new life after democratic reform

Xinhua) 16:00, June 19, 2021

Tseten Lhamo piles cow dung at her home in Qoide'og Village of Yardoi Township, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 3, 2021. Tseten Lhamo, 84, is a resident of Qoide'og Village of Yardoi Township. When recalling her life as a serf in the old days, Tseten Lhamo said she had to work for serf owners all year round, and could never have a rest even on holidays. During those days, the most unforgettable thing for Tseten Lhamo is paying rent. She had to rent farmland from serf owners and hand in heavy rent no matter the harvest was good or not. For Tseten Lhamo, who worked endlessly, even wearing new clothes and having a full meal was impossible. Tseten Lhamo was allocated with farmland, housing after the democratic reform in 1959, that she did not even dare to imagine in the past. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

