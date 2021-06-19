China opens Party history exhibition ahead of CPC centenary
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, announces the debut of the exhibition on CPC history themed "staying true to the founding mission" at the newly inaugurated Museum of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened on Friday in Beijing as part of the celebrations for the CPC centenary on July 1.
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, announced the debut of the exhibition at the opening ceremony of the newly inaugurated Museum of the CPC.
Wang said the museum and the exhibition aim to show how the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in blazing great paths and making massive achievements during the past 100 years, as well as the fine spirit and precious experience drawn from within.
The museum and the exhibition will help guide Party members, officials, and the public to have a profound understanding of why the CPC is so capable, why Marxism works, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics excels, Wang said.
About 1,000 people, including representatives of veteran Party members, officials, and people from all walks of life in Beijing, attended the opening ceremony.
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC museum to open to public after July 1
- Xi stresses drawing strength from CPC history to forge ahead
- Themed flowerbeds in Beijing to celebrate centennial of CPC
- Female CPC members share fulfilling work experience
- Former serf Tobgye enjoys happy life in Tibet
- Hong Kong holds forum to mark 100th anniversary of founding of CPC
- Interview: China's transformation "not possible without the visionary leadership of CPC", says former Malaysian envoy
- Int'l forum hails CPC's people-centered philosophy, contribution to world
- CPC has global vision and strong sense of responsibility: President of the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland)
- What's the relationship between the CPC and the people?
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.