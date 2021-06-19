Home>>
CPC museum to open to public after July 1
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will open to the public in due time after July 1, said the publicity office of the museum on Friday.
The museum was inaugurated on Friday and is in the Chaoyang District of Beijing.
Construction of the museum started on September 10, 2018, and was completed on May 5, 2020. Nearly 50,000 people were directly involved in the project.
