People visit artisan market in Vittoriosa, Malta

Xinhua) 13:06, June 14, 2021

People visit the artisan market in Vittoriosa, Malta, on June 13, 2021. The market offers a wide array of products from local makers, designers, artisans and artists. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

