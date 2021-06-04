Artist turns blank walls into vibrant visuals at garden in Gharghur, Malta

Xinhua) 14:28, June 04, 2021

Artist Nathalie Micallef adds the finishing touches to a mural at the Peace Garden in Gharghur, Malta, June 3, 2021. Micallef has spent all her free time since January turning blank walls here into vibrant visuals. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

