Home>>
Artist turns blank walls into vibrant visuals at garden in Gharghur, Malta
(Xinhua) 14:28, June 04, 2021
Artist Nathalie Micallef adds the finishing touches to a mural at the Peace Garden in Gharghur, Malta, June 3, 2021. Micallef has spent all her free time since January turning blank walls here into vibrant visuals. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.