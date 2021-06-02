Two catamarans providing fast ferry service make maiden voyage in Malta

Xinhua) 17:00, June 02, 2021

People watch the arrival of San Frangisk, one of the two catamarans providing fast ferry service between Valletta and Gozo, in Valletta Harbour, Malta, June 1, 2021. Two catamarans providing a fast ferry service between Valletta, capital city of Malta, and the island of Gozo, made their maiden voyage on June 1, when Malta reopened its tourism sector at the same day. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

