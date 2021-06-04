Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu’er Sports Infrastructure Have Reached 3 Inflexible Aims of 100%

(People's Daily Online)    17:01, June 04, 2021

The coverage rate of township (town) sports venues, the coverage rate of 15-minute fitness circles in urban communities and the openness and utilization of all kinds of sports infrastructure have reached 100%, which have already become the inflexible aims of Pu’er City’s sports infrastructure construction.

Besides the realization of 3 inflexible aims with 100%, the coverage rate of Pu’er City’s village (community) sports venues has reached 99%. Every year, 1 million people participate in the fitness activities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York