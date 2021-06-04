Pu’er Sports Infrastructure Have Reached 3 Inflexible Aims of 100%

The coverage rate of township (town) sports venues, the coverage rate of 15-minute fitness circles in urban communities and the openness and utilization of all kinds of sports infrastructure have reached 100%, which have already become the inflexible aims of Pu’er City’s sports infrastructure construction.

Besides the realization of 3 inflexible aims with 100%, the coverage rate of Pu’er City’s village (community) sports venues has reached 99%. Every year, 1 million people participate in the fitness activities.