In pics: women's first round match at French Open

Xinhua) 11:24, June 03, 2021

Zhang Shuai (L) and Xu Yifan of China compete during the women's first round match against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland and Alexandra Panova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2021. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)