Home>>
Highlights of French Open men's singles first round matches
(Xinhua) 10:24, May 31, 2021
Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return during the men's singles first round match against Oscar Otte of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30, 2021. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.