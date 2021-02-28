Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 28, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Highlights of Singapore Tennis Open tournament

(Xinhua)    11:32, February 28, 2021

Alexander Bublik returns the ball during the men's singles semi-final match between Radu Albot of Moldova and Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Singapore Tennis Open tournament in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York