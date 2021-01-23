British tennis star Murray to miss Australian Open

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the men's singles first round match between Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at French Open tennis tournament 2020 at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

LONDON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has withdrawn from this year's Australian Open after failing to find a "workable quarantine" due to a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Murray, 33, planned to take a chartered flight to Melbourne last week but had to go into quarantine instead after receiving a positive test result for COVID-19 ahead of his trip.

Despite the setback, Murray had expected to make his journey on a later date while the Australian Open starts on February 8.

"We've been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn't make it work," Murray was quoted by British media.

Due to a lingering pelvic injury, Murray missed several competitions in the past two years and the former world number one is currently 123rd in the latest ATP world ranking.

As a five-time runner-up of the Australian Open, Murray was awarded a wildcard for this year's competition.