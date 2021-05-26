Djokovic beats Moraing to qualify for Belgrade Open quarterfinals

Xinhua) 11:30, May 26, 2021

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Germany's Mats Moraing during their ATP 250 Belgrade Open round of 16 singles tennis match in Belgrade, Serbia on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, May 25 (Xinhua) -- World's No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated Mats Moraing 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Monday and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Belgrade Open.

Djokovic easily overcame world No. 253 after one hour and 40 minutes at the clay court, mostly thanks to his precise backhand returns.

In the quarterfinal, Djokovic will face Federico Coria in an effort to lift his 83rd title, the opportunity that slipped from his hands a month ago in his hometown, as he was defeated by Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals of the Serbia Open.

From May 23 to 29, Belgrade is hosting its second ATP 250 tournament this year, at the Novak Tennis Centre, just a month after the Serbian capital made its long-awaited ATP comeback with the Serbia Open.

Overall, 28 players compete in singles, along with 16 doubles at the Novak Tennis Centre for a prize of 511,000 euros.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)