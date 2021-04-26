2021 Chinese Tennis Association Tour to begin in May

Xinhua) 13:49, April 26, 2021

Feng Shuo (L) returns the ball during the women's doubles final of the 2020 CTA Tour Chengdu event on November 28, 2020. Feng and her partner Zheng Wushuang beat Tang Qianhui and Jiang Xinyu 2-1 in the final. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) Tour, a competition series intended for domestic players, is set to begin in May, the organizing committee said on Sunday.

The first leg of this year's tournament, a CTA 1000 event, is scheduled from May 2 to 9 in Anning, a county-level city of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Tour, to be held in 19 cities across China, contains 21 legs, including four 1000-class, four 800-class, seven 500-class and six 200-class events.

