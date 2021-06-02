Home>>
In pics: men's singles at French Open
(Xinhua) 10:03, June 02, 2021
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves the ball during the men's singles first round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Alexei Popyrin of Australia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
