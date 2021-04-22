Xi stresses multilateralism, global environmental governance system

Xinhua) 22:22, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China, as a participant, contributor and trailblazer in global ecological conservation, is firmly committed to putting multilateralism into action and promoting a fair and equitable system of global environmental governance for win-win cooperation.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

