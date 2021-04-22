Home>>
Xi stresses multilateralism, global environmental governance system
(Xinhua) 22:22, April 22, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China, as a participant, contributor and trailblazer in global ecological conservation, is firmly committed to putting multilateralism into action and promoting a fair and equitable system of global environmental governance for win-win cooperation.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing. E
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China takes much shorter time to move from carbon peak to neutrality: Xi
- Ecological progress key area for Belt and Road cooperation: Xi
- China adheres to green, low-carbon development path: Xi
- Developed countries should help developing countries in coping with climate change: Xi
- Xi says countries should honor promises on addressing climate change
- Xi says protecting environment is protecting productivity
- China welcomes U.S. returning to multilateral governance on climate change: Xi
- Xi says protecting environment is protecting productivity
- Xi says countries should honor promises on addressing climate change
- Xi warns against fragmented approaches in conserving ecological environment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.