Developed countries should help developing countries in coping with climate change: Xi

Xinhua) 21:37, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said developed countries should make concrete efforts to help developing countries improve their abilities to cope with climate change.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

