Protecting nature, ecological environment like protecting our eyes: Xi
(Xinhua) 21:14, April 22, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said humankind should protect nature and ecological environment like protecting our eyes in a bid to push for a new pattern of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.
