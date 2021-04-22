Protecting nature, ecological environment like protecting our eyes: Xi

Xinhua) 21:14, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said humankind should protect nature and ecological environment like protecting our eyes in a bid to push for a new pattern of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)