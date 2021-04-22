Video: We Are China

Xi calls for jointly building life community for man, nature

Xinhua) 20:59, April 22, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows wind turbines in Jiucaiping scenic spot in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for unprecedented ambition and action to build a community of life for man and nature.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

