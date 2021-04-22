Home>>
Xi warns against fragmented approaches in conserving ecological environment
(Xinhua) 21:21, April 22, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned against fragmented and palliative approaches in conserving ecological environment.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.
