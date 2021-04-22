Video: We Are China

China adheres to green, low-carbon development path: Xi

Xinhua) 21:53, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to prioritize ecological conservation and pursue a green and low-carbon development path, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)