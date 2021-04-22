Home>>
China welcomes U.S. returning to multilateral governance on climate change: Xi
(Xinhua) 21:35, April 22, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China welcomes the returning of the United States to the multilateral governance on climate change.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.
