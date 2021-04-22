Languages

Xi says protecting environment is protecting productivity

(Xinhua) 21:34, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that protecting the environment is protecting productivity.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

