Thursday, April 22, 2021

Xi says countries should honor promises on addressing climate change

(Xinhua) 21:36, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said countries should honor their promises on addressing climate change instead of breaking their vows.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

