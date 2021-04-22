Ecological progress key area for Belt and Road cooperation: Xi

April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China regards cooperation in the field of ecological progress as a key area for the joint building of the Belt and Road.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

