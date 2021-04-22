Home>>
China takes much shorter time to move from carbon peak to neutrality: Xi
(Xinhua) 22:15, April 22, 2021
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said it requires "extraordinarily hard efforts" for China to fulfill its commitment to moving from carbon peak to carbon neutrality, which is in a much shorter time span than what might take many developed countries.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.
