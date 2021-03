In 2004, 23-year-old Yang Qixiu came to the primary school in the Habuma Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu’er City, when the school conditions were harsh, and livings for the students there were very hard. Whereas, Yang Qixiu chose to stay.

By now, the earth-shaking changes have taken place there. And she has held fast to the place for seventeen years. Have been devoting her youth to the school, she leads the children there to pursue their dreams together.