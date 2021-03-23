A sneak peek at 2022 Winter Olympics venues of Zhangjiakou

Zhangjiakou is a co-host city for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. It will host 51 events in six disciplines across two snow sports in 2022. Let's take a look at Zhangjiakou's Winter Olympic Venues!

Genting Snow park was the only existing venue before the city started its winter Olympic Games biding with Beijing. It is a winter wonderland for the snow lovers who can make the most of the quality ski trail and infrastructure at this place. It has two venues: A and B. Both will host the freestyle skiing and snowboard competitions.

This venue is the National Ski Jumping center. It is also called "Snow Ruyi," as the architecture resembles a traditional Chinese ornament known as the ruyi, which synbolizes good luck. This venue will host ski jumping events during the Beijing Winter Olympics and was officially open to the public on Dec 21, 2020.

The National Biathlon Center will hold 11 biathlon events.

Zhangjiakou came under the global spotlight because of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and has seen strong development in its winter sports industry. With the Winter Olympics just a year away, all venues have now been completed. We are looking forward to a successful Games and welcome you to Zhangjiakou. See you guys in 2022!