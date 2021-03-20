China-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue candid, constructive, helpful, says Yang Jiechi

Xinhua) 08:58, March 20, 2021

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi receive an interview with media following the end of the high-level strategic dialogue with the United States in the Alaskan city of Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

ANCHORAGE, the United States, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue was candid, constructive and helpful, though there are still some important differences between the two sides, said Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese official, here on Friday.

China will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and China's development and growth is unstoppable, said Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

The two sides should handle China-U.S relations in the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, so as to move forward the bilateral relationship on a sound and stable track.