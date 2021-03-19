Chinese delegation briefing on China-U.S. strategic dialogue

Xinhua) 13:59, March 19, 2021

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attend a high-level strategic dialogue in the Alaskan city of Anchorage, the United States, March 18, 2021. Yang and Wang put forward China's stands on relevant issues at the start of the dialogue. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

ANCHORAGE, the United States, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side came to Anchorage, Alaska with sincerity for the high-level strategic dialogue between China and the United States at the invitation of the U.S. side, and was ready to conduct the talks in line with the procedure and arrangement agreed upon by both sides in advance, according to an official with the Chinese delegation on Thursday.

However, when delivering opening remarks first, the U.S. side seriously overran the agreed time and provocatively launched groundless attacks and accusations against China's domestic and foreign policies, according to the briefing.

It is not the proper way of hosting guests, nor is it compatible with diplomatic protocol, and the Chinese side solemnly responded, the briefing said.