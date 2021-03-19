Chinese delegation briefing on China-U.S. strategic dialogue
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attend a high-level strategic dialogue in the Alaskan city of Anchorage, the United States, March 18, 2021. Yang and Wang put forward China's stands on relevant issues at the start of the dialogue. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
ANCHORAGE, the United States, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side came to Anchorage, Alaska with sincerity for the high-level strategic dialogue between China and the United States at the invitation of the U.S. side, and was ready to conduct the talks in line with the procedure and arrangement agreed upon by both sides in advance, according to an official with the Chinese delegation on Thursday.
However, when delivering opening remarks first, the U.S. side seriously overran the agreed time and provocatively launched groundless attacks and accusations against China's domestic and foreign policies, according to the briefing.
It is not the proper way of hosting guests, nor is it compatible with diplomatic protocol, and the Chinese side solemnly responded, the briefing said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Renowned economist highlights vast common interests between China, U.S.
- China's top legislature strongly condemns U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials
- Interview: Top diplomats' meeting "good thing" for consequential China-U.S. ties -- expert
- China-U.S. relationship at crossroads with chance to open "new window of hope": foreign ministry
- Singaporean PM calls on China, U.S. to reset tone of interactions
- China firmly opposes U.S. smears at UN podium: spokesperson
- Young Chinese, U.S. musicians hold virtual concert marking Mid-Autumn Festival
- Commentary: Washington's hysterical China-smearing at UN a farce of desperate scapegoating
- China's military urges U.S. side to properly handle relations
- Chinese UN mission rejects U.S. attack, slander at UNGA general debate
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.