BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the United States' fabrication of lies and groundless accusations against China, made for shady political purposes, at the United Nations (UN) podium, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Facts have proven once again that unilateralism and bullying practices are the most serious threats facing the world," Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing in response to U.S. leader's remarks about China at the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Lies can in no way replace truth. China's COVID-19 response efforts are clearly recorded, and people will make fair judgments," said Wang, citing China's timely reporting of the COVID-19 situation, its identification of the pathogen, and its sharing of the genome sequence.

Wang said that after confirming the human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus, China promptly closed outbound traffic from Wuhan. He added that China had also imposed the most stringent restrictions on outbound traffic from other regions of Hubei Province.

China's COVID-19 response efforts have been open and transparent with a clear timeline. The facts and figures are an open book for all to see, said the spokesperson.

Noting that it is "utterly futile" for the U.S. to level groundless accusations against China concerning the pandemic in an attempt to shift blame, Wang said the U.S. should cease its political manipulations and put an end to politicizing the virus, rather than resorting to slandering other countries.