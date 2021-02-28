Man builds island to get back with ex-girlfriend which becomes a scenic spot after his efforts fail

A man who used his savings to build an island in a bid to win back his ex-girlfriend’s heart was unsuccessful in the end, but the story had a bitter-sweet ending after the island became a popular romantic spot for young lovers.

The man, surnamed Xu, 30, had broken up with his girlfriend last year. After the breakup, the devastated Xu went back to his hometown in Hetou village, Jiulong town, Yingde of Qingyuan city in south China’s Guangdong province.

In a bid to express his love for his ex-girlfriend, Xu spent hundreds of thousands of yuan to transform an islet covering an area of 20-30 square meters in the village.

He employed local villagers to build an arch bridge leading to the island, and planted a large peach tree and a swing at the center of the island.

He also grew peach trees and cherry trees, as peach and cherry blossoms symbolize love in classical Chinese literary works, as well as pink muhly grass along a heart-shaped stone path about 40 meters in length.

It took the man over a month to complete the project. Although his efforts failed to get the two back together, he still wanted her to meet the love of her life.

On clear days, the island, against the backdrop of white clouds and mountains, forms a stunning view. “It is an ideal place for photography,” Xu said.

But then something completely unexpected happened - the island became a popular scenic spot. According to Xu, the island has also become a popular place for young people to make marriage proposals and take wedding photos.

“Though the island failed to bring a happy ending to my love story, it has seen the love between other people bloom. In this regard, I think I’ve done something good,” Xu said.

The island is currently open to the public for free and welcomes tourists from near and far, according to an official in the village.