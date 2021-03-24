Private Enterprise Proportion in Pu’er Tax Revenue Exceeded 40%

In 2020, Pu’er city realized private economy value added of RMB 43.964 billion, accounting for 46.5% of the city's total production value of RMB 94.542 billion. The tax paid by private enterprises in the city was RMB 2.173 billion, accounting for 42.4% of the city's tax revenue of RMB 5.13 billion.

By the end of 2020, the number of main households in the private economy market in Pu’er reached 199,900, which realized the year-on-year growth of 13.37%, among which, 171,163 individual industrial and commercial households realized the year-on-year growth of 12.64%, 21,746 private enterprises realized the year-on-year growth of 11.24%, and 184 foreign-funded enterprises realized the year-on-year growth of 2.2%.