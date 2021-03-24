Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Private Enterprise Proportion in Pu’er Tax Revenue Exceeded 40%

(People's Daily Online)    17:26, March 24, 2021

In 2020, Pu’er city realized private economy value added of RMB 43.964 billion, accounting for 46.5% of the city's total production value of RMB 94.542 billion. The tax paid by private enterprises in the city was RMB 2.173 billion, accounting for 42.4% of the city's tax revenue of RMB 5.13 billion.

By the end of 2020, the number of main households in the private economy market in Pu’er reached 199,900, which realized the year-on-year growth of 13.37%, among which, 171,163 individual industrial and commercial households realized the year-on-year growth of 12.64%, 21,746 private enterprises realized the year-on-year growth of 11.24%, and 184 foreign-funded enterprises realized the year-on-year growth of 2.2%.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York