The Airline between Pu’er and Beijing is Opened

On March 28,2021, China Eastern Airlines began to implement the 2021 summer and autumn flight scheduling, and the new [Kunming - Pu’er – Beijing - Daxing] round-trip airline will be opened at the appointed time.

There are four round-trip airlines from Pu'er to Beijing a week, namely on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and the aircraft model is Boeing 737.