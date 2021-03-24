The First Tour to Villages of Directly-entering-socialism Ethnic Group

From March 6 to 9, Zuodu Stockade, Xuelin Township, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu’er City ushered in more than 300 tourists after the highest number of visitors of over 400 persons/day during 2021 Spring Festival.

The 480-year-old Zuodu Village is located at the border between China and Myanmar, which is a “directly-entering-socialism ethnic group” with 778 households and 2,899 persons, of whom 2,611 are Wa people. Zuodu Village successfully got rid of the title of “poor village” in 2019.