Mainland spokesperson slams DPP's separatist attempt, provocation
File Photo shows Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, answers questions at a press conference. /Xinhua
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Monday lashed out at Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for its attempt and provocation to seek "Taiwan independence," saying such acts are "very dangerous" and the DPP will suffer the consequences if it does not mend its ways.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comment in response to the remarks of Taiwan's mainland affairs council regarding cross-Strait relations.
Zhu reiterated that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. This historical fact and legal basis cannot be changed by anyone or any force, she added.
Zhu said the future of Taiwan lies in national reunification, and the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots hinges on national rejuvenation.
The mainland will continue to unite Taiwan compatriots to promote the peaceful and integrated development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and advance the process toward the reunification of the motherland, said Zhu.
