DPP's provocative moves to seek "Taiwan independence" doomed to fail: military spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday that provocative moves by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to seek "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media question about the recent drills of the aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the airspace over the Taiwan Strait.

Noting that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, Tan said the drills have demonstrated the PLA's resolve and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and such drills target foreign interference and a tiny number of "Taiwan independence" secessionists and their activities.

Disregarding the safety and well-being of Taiwan compatriots, the DPP authorities have repeatedly instigated hostility and confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, and engaged in provocations seeking "Taiwan independence," Tan said, stressing such moves would only endanger cross-Strait peace and stability and are doomed to fail.

The PLA will resolutely defeat any attempt by the "Taiwan independence" secessionists to separate Taiwan from China in any name and by any means, and safeguard national unity at all costs, Tan said.