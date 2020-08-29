BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) --The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan has stubbornly opened its market to problematic U.S. agricultural and livestock imports due to political motivations, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Friday.

The move, which ran against public opinion, has damaged the health and well-being of people in Taiwan in exchange for external support for "Taiwan independence," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The decision is bound to be firmly opposed by people across the Taiwan Strait, he added.