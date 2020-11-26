Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 26, 2020
DPP authorities should stop obstructing mainland journalists: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:48, November 26, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan should stop spiting journalists from the Chinese mainland and obstructing their normal work and rotation, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday, calling such acts "inhumane."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the DPP authorities' actions have caused tremendous difficulties for relevant journalists and their families.

The DPP authorities have been taking obstructive measures, leaving the mainland reporters to Taiwan unable to conduct normal rotations and forcing many to extend their stay on the island to nearly one year.

"Such practices are extremely irresponsible," Zhu said, strongly condemning the DPP's threats to punish mainland journalists.

Zhu said the mainland side has been working to protect the rights and interests of media outlets and reporters from Taiwan, providing necessary services for their work on the mainland amid regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

She said media organizations serve as a bridge for cross-Strait mutual understanding, and given the current cross-Strait relations and the COVID-19 prevention and control situation, they need an environment to play their due role for cross-Strait communication.

