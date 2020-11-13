DPP slammed for attacking, slandering decision on Hong Kong legislators

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for its provocative remarks over the decision of the country's top legislature on the qualification of members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of Hong Kong, saying DPP's such moves were out of its attempt to seek "Taiwan independence."

By attacking and slandering the decision, the DPP authority once again exposed its "despicable" and futile attempts through its political manipulation to create chaos in Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, when asked to comment on the provocative remarks by Taiwan's mainland affairs council on the decision.

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Wednesday voted to adopt a decision on the qualification of LegCo members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

According to the decision, LegCo members shall be disqualified once they are determined by law to have failed to meet the legal requirements of upholding the HKSAR Basic Law and honoring the pledge of allegiance to the HKSAR.

The NPC Standing Committee's decision was made in accordance with relevant provisions of the Constitution, the HKSAR Basic Law and the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, Zhu said.

The reasonable and constitutional decision is imperative to safeguard the rule of law in Hong Kong and the constitutional order in the HKSAR, Zhu said.