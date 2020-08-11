Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

DPP authority slammed for attempts to create chaos in Hong Kong, seek "Taiwan independence"

(Xinhua)    09:09, August 11, 2020

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Monday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's interference in Hong Kong affairs, saying its motive is to create chaos in Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence."

Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to irresponsible remarks made by the DPP authority and some political forces in Taiwan on the arrest of Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and other individuals in Hong Kong.

The DPP authority has long been meddling in Hong Kong affairs, supporting and inflaming black-clad rioters, and viciously attacking the principle of "one country, two systems," said Ma.

The handling of law breakers by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government is lawful and brooks no interference, Ma said, adding that any act that violates the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong will be held accountable.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York