DPP authority slammed for attempts to create chaos in Hong Kong, seek "Taiwan independence"

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Monday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's interference in Hong Kong affairs, saying its motive is to create chaos in Hong Kong and seek "Taiwan independence."

Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to irresponsible remarks made by the DPP authority and some political forces in Taiwan on the arrest of Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and other individuals in Hong Kong.

The DPP authority has long been meddling in Hong Kong affairs, supporting and inflaming black-clad rioters, and viciously attacking the principle of "one country, two systems," said Ma.

The handling of law breakers by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government is lawful and brooks no interference, Ma said, adding that any act that violates the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong will be held accountable.