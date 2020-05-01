Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
Mainland rebukes DPP for claiming mainland "covered up COVID-19 outbreak"

(Xinhua)    13:09, May 01, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday rebuked Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for presumptuously claiming that the mainland "covered up the COVID-19 outbreak."

Such a claim was entirely calling white black, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The mainland's information concerning the epidemic and measures to battle the epidemic have been open and transparent. Mainland authorities have shared information and experience concerning the epidemic with Taiwan and also invited medical experts from the island to the mainland for field trips on multiple occasions, Zhu said.

The DPP's recent blatant attempts to conspire with certain Western anti-China politicians further exposed to the world its vile purpose of "taking advantage of the epidemic to seek independence," according to Zhu. Enditem

