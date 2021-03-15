NYC commemorates lives lost to COVID-19 pandemic

Images of New Yorkers lost to the COVID-19 pandemic are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, March 14, 2021. New York City held an official memorial ceremony on Sunday evening to honor more than 30,000 New Yorkers who died of COVID-19. The total number of New Yorkers lost to the COVID-19 pandemic is more than that died from World War II, the Vietnam War, hurricane Sandy and 911 attacks put together, said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

NEW YORK, March 14 (Xinhua) -- New York City held an official memorial ceremony on Sunday evening to honor more than 30,000 New Yorkers who died of COVID-19.

The total number of New Yorkers lost to the COVID-19 pandemic is more than that died from World War II, the Vietnam War, hurricane Sandy and 911 attacks put together, said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Tonight, we honor the lives lost to this horrible pandemic and join together as a city to mourn, heal and look toward a brighter future," said de Blasio.

The images of New Yorkers lost to the pandemic were projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge.

New York City confirmed its first known COVID-19 death on March 14, 2020.

As of Sunday, New York City has reported 777,184 COVID-19 cases and 30,258 deaths in total.