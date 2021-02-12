Multiple landmarks in New York City lit up to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2021 shows the Oculus shining in red and gold for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. A number of landmarks in and around New York have lit up in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A number of landmarks in New York City have been lit up in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Ox.

The Empire State Building on Wednesday held a virtual lighting ceremony, which allowed viewers around the world to witness the "flip of the switch" that turned the building's famous tower red.

The top of the iconic building is set to shine in red from sunset on Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.

"We are proud that this lighting continues to celebrate not only the Lunar New Year, but also the ongoing partnership between the Empire State Building, the Chinese people, people with Chinese descent all around the world to celebrate this significant holiday," Anthony Malkin, CEO of the Empire State Realty Trust, said at the ceremony.

"May the Year of the Ox bring us more opportunities to expand our partnership and cooperation," Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping, said at the virtual event, adding he expects the Empire State Building, "a splendid must see in New York," will draw lots of Chinese visitors after the pandemic.

Soaring 1,454 feet (443 meters) above Midtown Manhattan, the Empire State Building has maintained a tradition of changing color to recognize various occasions and organizations since 1976.

It marks the 21st year in a row for the icon of New York City to light up red for the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Meanwhile, a window display on the Chinese Zodiac has been installed in the building's lobby windows on the Fifth Avenue.

Elsewhere, One World Trade Center's spire is set to shine in red and gold on Feb. 10-12.

Other iconic facilities including John F. Kennedy International Airport, Goethals Bridge and Bayonne Bridge have also been lit up in honor of Lunar New Year.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year's Spring Festival falls on Friday.