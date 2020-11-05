New York governor, mayor show solidarity with Paris Agreement

NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Top officials of New York state and city governments on Wednesday emphasized their disagreement with the Trump administration and expressed their determination to safeguard the Paris Agreement in the long-term fight against climate change.

"No matter the results of the election, the 25 governors of the bipartisan @USClimate Alliance reaffirm our commitment to supporting climate action and the #ParisAgreement, and urge the U.S. federal government to rejoin the Agreement and return to global leadership on climate," Governor Andrew Cuomo re-tweeted a post from the United States Climate Alliance (USCA), a bipartisan coalition of governors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Our federal government may have walked away from the Paris Climate accords, but New York City never will. We're committed to the future of our planet. Our children are counting on us," tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Today marks the official withdrawal of the U.S. from the #ParisAgreement. No matter what happens at the federal level, we can't lose sight of the climate crisis that is already at our door," the mayor re-tweeted a post from NYClimate, a citywide organization devoted to fighting climate change and ensuring a green life.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that his country would leave the Paris Agreement. The United States began on Nov. 4, 2019 the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Per the Paris Agreement, its signatories can only formally request to quit the pact three years after it takes force, which falls upon Nov. 4, 2019, and the withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification. It means that the United States will formally pull out of the pact on Nov. 4, 2020.