NEW YORK, March 11 (Xinhua) -- New York City's latest COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average reached 6.35 percent, compared with 6.23 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 202 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus were 3,108. "Better days are headed our way, New York City. Keep the faith."

During his press conference on Thursday, the mayor said that 2,574,854 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in NYC, and the 1.9 trillion U.S. dollars of relief package just passed at Congress would help the city a lot.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer joined the conference, saying that new vaccine supercharge effort for NYC was coming from the federal government, with more vaccines and more sites to administer those vaccines.

As of Wednesday evening, coronavirus deaths added up to 29,983 and confirmed cases 749,011 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor's office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.