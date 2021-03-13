Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 13, 2021
Highlights of men's singles semifinal at WTT Star Contender Doha 2021

(Xinhua)    13:09, March 13, 2021

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan ccelebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match between Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan and Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany at WTT Star Contender Doha 2021 in Doha, Qatar, on March 12, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)


